 World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWorld Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

World Donor Day, also known as World Blood Donor Day, is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and to thank donors for their life-saving contributions.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
World Donar Day 2025 | Photo Credit:

World Donor Day, also known as World Blood Donor Day, is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and to thank donors for their life-saving contributions. In 2025, the day continues to highlight how one unit of blood can save multiple lives and support critical medical treatments.

History

This global observance was initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2004, and the date June 14, commemorates the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, the Austrian scientist who discovered the ABO blood group system, making blood transfusion safe and effective.

Significance

FPJ Shorts
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI

The main goal of World Donor Day is to encourage healthy individuals to donate blood voluntarily and regularly. It also aims to ensure a stable supply of safe blood in hospitals and blood banks. Every year, a new theme is chosen to focus on specific challenges or awareness areas. While the theme for 2025 is yet to be officially announced, the underlying message remains clear: “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”

Read Also
World Blood Donar Day 2025: 5 Benefits Of Donating Blood
article-image

About World Donar Day

In many countries, there is still a shortage of blood, especially in emergencies, surgeries, and for patients with chronic illnesses like cancer, thalassemia, or hemophilia. Voluntary, unpaid blood donation is the safest form of donation and forms the foundation of a healthy and reliable blood supply system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

Israel-Iran War: Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured As Tensions Escalated...

Israel-Iran War: Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured As Tensions Escalated...

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Faces Backlash Over Nuclear Remarks; Civil Groups Demand His Removal

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Faces Backlash Over Nuclear Remarks; Civil Groups Demand His Removal

India Refrains From Voting On UN Resolution Against Israel, Emphasizes Need For Talks

India Refrains From Voting On UN Resolution Against Israel, Emphasizes Need For Talks

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Modi On 'Evolving Situation' After Israel's Military...

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Modi On 'Evolving Situation' After Israel's Military...