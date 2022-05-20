World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2022

In 2001, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly, in its resolution, declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The day provides an opportunity to deepen the understanding of the values of cultural diversity and to advance the four goals of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, adopted on 20 October 2005.

Diversity Day, officially known as "The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development", is an opportunity to help communities understand the value of cultural diversity and learn how to live together in harmony.

This day was created as a result of the destruction of the Buddha statues of Bamiyan in Afghanistan in 2001.

According to the UN, bridging this gap is essential for peace, development, and stability. When we deepen our understanding of the values of cultural diversity we can achieve these four goals:

Support sustainable systems for the governance of culture.

Achieve a balanced flow of cultural goods and services.

Integrate culture into the frameworks of sustainable development.

Promote human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:59 PM IST