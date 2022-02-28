World Civil Defense Day: History, theme, significance, all you need to know

World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1 every year in order to increase awareness about the importance of civil protection.

The day was initiated by the International Civil Defense Organization which is an intergovernmental association that contributes to the development and safety of citizens.

History

The first World Civil Defence Day was celebrated by the United Nations on March 1, 2014.

The roots of the International Civil Defense Organization can be traced to the Association of Geneva Zones, founded by Surgeon-General George Saint-Paul in 1931, who would create safety zones where civilians could seek refuge in times of war.

The name and objectives of the association have been changed, over time to create the International Civil Defense Organization we have today.

Theme

The day is observed on March 1 across the world with different themes each year.

The theme for the year 2022 is "Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations."

World Civil Defence Day Symbol

The International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO flag) is a symbol of honour and prestige and serves as a reminder to members to implement the decisions taken by the organisatio

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:28 PM IST