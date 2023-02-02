e-Paper Get App
Woodrow Wilson Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the 28th US President

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Woodrow Wilson |
Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States (1913-1921) is most famously remembered for his legislative accomplishments and his high-minded idealism. His foreign policy established a new vision of America's role in the world.

Since his childhood, he had a keen interest in government and wrote many papers on how he thought government should function. In 1911, he became governor of New Jersey and his popularity paved the path to his presidency.

Wilson who is fondly remembered as one of the greatest Presidents in USA's history passed away on February 3, 1924.

Woodrow Wilson's Presidency

Wilson became President of the United States in 1913 after defeating William Howard Taft and former president Theodore Roosevelt in the election. After being elected, he immediately got to work putting many of the ideas that he had studied for years as a professor to work in the U.S. government.

League of Nations and Fourteen points

Wilson became the creator and leading advocate of the League of Nations, for which he was awarded the 1919 Nobel Prize for Peace.

On January 8, 1918 Wilson delivered a famous speech about the war outlining fourteen points or goals that the United States had in World War I including freedom of the seas, reduction in arms, and the restoration of Belgium.

He suffered a paralytic stroke while seeking American public support for the Treaty of Versailles (October 1919). He eventually passed away in February 1924.

