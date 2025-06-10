 'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral
HomeWorld'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral

Earlier today, the Indian National Congress held a press conference, condemning the student's treatment and demanding accountability

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

The US Embassy in India issued a stern warning on Tuesday, stating that violations of US immigration laws would not be tolerated. In a post on X, the embassy clarified, "The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

The statement follows widespread condemnation after a video surfaced showing an Indian student being handcuffed, pinned to the ground, and forcibly deported at Newark Airport. Opposition parties in India have criticised the government for its silence on the incident.

Congress Questions "Inhumane" Treatment of Indian Students

Earlier today, the Indian National Congress held a press conference, condemning the student's treatment and demanding accountability. Party spokesperson Supriya Srinate stated, "This is an extremely important matter. The video shows an Indian student, who went to America with dreams, being treated like a hardened criminal. He was handcuffed, beaten, and deported. For what? Because he dared to dream?"

Srinate highlighted that such incidents were not isolated, citing cases where Indian students were allegedly manhandled and deported without due process. "The visa backlog is increasing, admissions are being denied, and 682 Indians were recently deported in military planes under inhumane conditions—denied basic dignity for hours. Meanwhile, citizens from China and Nepal are sent back on commercial flights. Why this discrimination?" She further questioned the Indian government’s silence, asking, "What is our government doing to protect our students?"

