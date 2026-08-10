‘Woman’s Body’ Found In Suitcase In Australia Turns Out To Be Lifelike Doll | AI

A suspected “body of a woman” found inside a suitcase by the roadside near Goulburn in regional New South Wales turned out to be a lifelike doll with markings resembling bruises and grazes, according to reports.

Two men out for a weekend drive happened to pull over by the side of the road and discovered the suitcase containing what appeared to be a body, The Guardian reported.

"NSW Police can confirm an item located in a bag near Goulburn yesterday is not human remains," police said in a statement.

Police send item for examination

Police said they were called to Wolgon Road, near Oallen Ford Road in Oallen, about 61 km south of Goulburn, after members of the public reported finding what they believed were human remains inside a bag.

"About 12.50pm (Sunday 9 August 2026), police were called to Wolgon Road, near Oallen Ford Road, Oallen, about 61km south of Goulburn, following reports from members of the public that human remains had been located inside a bag," NSW Police said.

Officers from The Hume Police District reached the scene and found the bag containing what was initially believed to be the remains of a woman.

Forensic officers carried out preliminary investigations at the scene before the item, still inside the bag, was sent to the Forensic Medicine laboratory for examination.

‘Body’ turns out to be doll

Forensic examination subsequently established that the item was not human remains but a lifelike doll.

Police said the doll was dressed in clothing and had hair and a nose piercing. It also bore markings resembling bruises and grazes.