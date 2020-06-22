Will UK PM Boris Johnson ditch two-metre social distancing rule?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Tuesday if the hospitality sector can reopen on July 4 and if the 2-metre COVID-19 distancing rule in England can be relaxed.

Johnson will give an update on the next stage of lockdown easing in Parliament on Tuesday and was also expected to reveal the outcome of a review into the social distancing rule, the BBC reported.

The development comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that England was "clearly on track" to further ease lockdown restrictions.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Hancock suggested that customers may have to register when entering pubs and bars so they can easily be traced if they come into contact with a coronavirus case. Asked about plans for registration and ordering drinks through smartphone apps, he said: "I wouldn't rule it out. It isn't a decision we've taken yet, but there are other countries in the world that take that approach."