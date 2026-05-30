'Will Pakistan Recognise Israel?' Journalist Asks FM Ishaq Dar Ahead Of Rubio Meeting In Washington; Both Avoid Question | VIDEO

A reporter's pointed question “Will Pakistan recognise Israel?” became the defining moment of Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as both officials ignored the query while departing the venue.

Pakistan Maintains Position on Israel

The exchange comes as Pakistan continues to reject recognising Israel or joining the Abraham Accords. Islamabad has repeatedly stated that any change in its position depends on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

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Dar has previously asserted that Pakistan's stance remains unchanged and that there is no flexibility on the issue until Palestinian statehood is realised.

US Push for Abraham Accords Expansion

The question gained significance amid renewed efforts by US President Donald Trump to expand the Abraham Accords. Trump recently urged several Muslim-majority countries to normalise relations with Israel, linking the move to ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a broader peace arrangement with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that countries involved in discussions surrounding a potential Iran agreement should simultaneously join the Abraham Accords, describing it as a pathway to a historic regional breakthrough.

Pakistan Rejects Pressure to Join Accords

Despite growing diplomatic pressure, Pakistan has signalled it will not alter its position. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told local media that Islamabad would not support any arrangement that conflicts with the country's "fundamental ideologies."

Speaking to Samaa TV, Asif dismissed suggestions that Pakistan could be persuaded to join the Abraham Accords, reiterating the country's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

US-Pakistan Engagement Continues

The Dar-Rubio meeting also focused on broader regional issues, including Pakistan's role in facilitating contacts related to US-Iran diplomacy. While Washington has praised Islamabad's mediation efforts, Pakistan continues to maintain that normalisation with Israel remains contingent on a just resolution of the Palestinian issue.