'Will Not Withdraw From Lebanon': Israel Rejects US Pressure After Trump’s Iran Deal, IDF To Stay In Security Zones | X

Tel Aviv: In a sharp escalation of geopolitical friction following Washington's breakthrough pact with Tehran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that the Israeli military will not pull back from its positions across the border, drawing a firm line against the newly announced American-led diplomatic framework.

Israeli media reported that Jerusalem has directly communicated its refusal to comply with international withdrawal timelines to US President Donald Trump.

Katz security stance

According to reports by Israeli media, Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined a highly assertive national security posture, making it clear that external diplomatic pressures will not alter the state's current defensive deployment.

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While detailing Israel's security policy, the Defence Minister stated that "The IDF will remain indefinitely in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza to protect Israeli citizens."

Katz strongly reinforced this hardline stance by confirming that Jerusalem has already confronted its closest ally over the parameters of the newly brokered agreement. "We firmly oppose withdrawing from Lebanon, a position made clear to the US," the Defence Minister asserted. The leader further issued a severe, direct warning to Tehran regarding any potential escalation along the northern border, stating, "If Iran attacks over Lebanon, Israel will strike back with full force."

According to the Israeli media, Katz emphasised that "Israel rejects withdrawal from Lebanon despite all existing and future pressures," adding that Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu made this clear to US President Trump."

Ben-Gvir defiance

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Israel's strident stand was further amplified by a sharp rebuke of diplomatic efforts brokered by Washington from Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who declared that the country is not bound by external diplomatic understandings and maintained its absolute state sovereignty.

The far-right minister made it clear that American-led initiatives do not dictate domestic or military policy, emphasising Israel's geopolitical independence following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a completed deal with Iran.

Taking to social media to voice his fierce resistance, Ben-Gvir underscored that Israel would not remain subordinate to any foreign power. "Trump's agreement does not bind us.

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Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation! Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the IDF, and to the Jewish people, and our historical duty to the persecuted and murdered Jews over thousands of years of exile, to provide security to Jews in the Land of Israel," he posted on X.

The National Security Minister warned against repeating past diplomatic strategies, pointing to historical precedents where international compliance led to severe domestic consequences.

Escalating rhetoric

"Every time we succumbed to international pressure at the expense of Israel's security, we paid a blood price with interest. It was true in the Oslo Accords, it was true in the Lebanon agreement in 2006, and it was true in every period of containment in Gaza that exploded in our faces. We emphasize: We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic. I say these things to the Prime Minister all the time, and repeat them in closed rooms at every important historical juncture," Ben-Gvir added.

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Staking out a highly strident position, the Israeli Minister claimed that every drone or missile directed at Israel from Lebanon would be met with an immediate, retaliatory strike on key proxy strongholds.

"In historical moments, a historical decision must be made. My position is clear: We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way. We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah, we must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured and cleared of terror infrastructure, we must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists sit on the fences of northern settlements, and certainly we must not remain silent for a moment in the face of fire directed at the State of Israel," he said.

Ben-Gvir added, "We must make it clear: Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike in Dahiya. That was the deterrence balance just a few months ago, and we must not give it up in any way. And above all, we must make it clear to everyone: The people of Israel is a people of 3,000 years, the eternal people that does not fear a long road; we have faith in the Creator of the Universe, we are a strong and proud people that returned to its homeland strong and proud, and does not intend to lower its gaze before enemies anymore. The days are over when the Jew took blows and kept silent."

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Trump Iran agreement

This intense political blowback from Jerusalem comes immediately after US President Donald Trump announced the finalisation of a diplomatic agreement with Iran, declaring the lifting of the American naval blockade and the immediate reopening of a vital maritime trade route.

The development unfolded just hours ahead of a scheduled UFC event at the White House, which was organised to mark the US President's 80th birthday.

The announcement came through an official social media post in which Trump declared that "the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete". In a detailed post on his platform Truth Social, the US President confirmed the cessation of the maritime restrictions.

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"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote, cheering the anticipated revival of global shipping and energy exports by adding, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Regional fallout

The clear intent of not withdrawing from Lebanon is contrary to expectations that Iran has. However, the aces are with the US which has so far managed to convince Benjamin Netanyahu to resist unliateral action in Lebanon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)