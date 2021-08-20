Will Kamala Harris take over from Joe Biden? Rumours swirl as US President's ratings dip amid chaos in Afghanistan

Advertisement

In March this year, the President of the United States found himself being lambasted on social media for accidentally referring to his Deputy as "President Harris". At the time, countless people had dissected the gaffe, questioning Joe Biden's mental state and pointing out that mispronunciations from a US President are not a new phenomenon. Eventually however, it was forgotten as fresh controversies arose. But the idea of VP Kamala Harris taking over the reigns of the US government appear to have persisted.

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan in less than a fortnight, the backlash has been immense for US President Joe Biden. For the first time since he took office earlier this year, the Democrat's have ratings dipped below the 50% mark. And while Biden continues to stand by his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan, the growing humanitarian and administrative crisis in the South Asian country has left many fuming.

20 years ago, the US had interjected itself into Afghanistan's turbulent political landscape in the wake of the September 11 attacks. But while US troops did manage to keep the Taliban at bay, it came at a hefty price. The withdrawal plan was announced by former President Donald Trump, and later, carried forward by Biden. But as troops pulled out, the Taliban began to advance. Now, more than 20 years later, with more than a trillion dollars having been spent on this war, the western nation has little to show for its efforts.

Even as roughly two-thirds of Americans say they think the Afghanistan war wasn't worth fighting, Biden's approval rating has now dropped to an all-time-low. Alongside the situation in Afghanistan, a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases and deaths across the US have also played a role.

According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, most voters believe that President Biden will not be able to finish out his term in office. But the natural progression of that belief - that Vice President Kamala Harris will take over the administration - has also alarmed many.

According to the report, 43% of likely US voters think Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency. The numbers show a drop from April, where 49% had said Harris was qualified to become president. The critics also include 47% who say she is 'Not At All Qualified' to to assume the duties of the presidency.

