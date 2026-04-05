‘Will Blow Up Everything, Take Over Iran's Oil’: Trump Says Deal Possible By Monday

US President Donald Trump | File pic

US President Donald Trump has adopted a dual approach of diplomacy and угрозы as tensions with Iran continue to escalate. He stated that negotiations with Tehran are currently underway and suggested that a breakthrough could be achieved within hours, just before the expiry of his 48-hour ultimatum for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, Trump paired this optimism with strong warnings, indicating that failure to reach an agreement could result in severe consequences. In a phone conversation with Trey Yingst of Fox News, he reportedly said he is considering extreme measures, including widespread destruction and taking control of Iran’s oil resources if talks collapse. "There is a chance for a deal, if it doesn’t happen, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he said.

The US president added that Iranian negotiators involved in the discussions have been offered limited amnesty, signalling an attempt to encourage progress in talks. At the same time, he reiterated earlier threats to strike critical infrastructure such as power plants and bridges if the Strait remains closed.

Trump also claimed that weapons previously sent by the United States to support Iranian protesters via Kurdish routes may not have reached them, suggesting that Kurdish groups might have retained the arms.

Meanwhile, Iran has shown no signs of backing down. Fresh strikes were reported on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries, escalating regional tensions. Iranian officials dismissed Trump’s warnings, calling them reckless and cautioning that any escalation could plunge the region into deeper conflict.