Wild Tiger Cat From Bolivia Identified As New Species After More Than 100 Years

A tiny wild cat hidden in Bolivia’s misty mountain forests has made a remarkable entry into the scientific record. Researchers have identified the animal as a previously unknown species, making Leopardus tilcayo the first newly described living feline species in more than a century.

Meet Bolivia’s newly identified tiger cat

Known locally as the tilcayo, the small wild cat was found in Bolivia’s Yungas forest, a lush and humid region on the eastern slopes of the Andes. Measuring around 46 cm in body length and weighing only about 1.4 kg, the animal is smaller than many domestic cats.

Its light-brown coat is covered with distinctive, irregular rosettes, according to Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz, a National Geographic Explorer. However, its appearance alone was not enough to establish that it belonged to a separate species.

Researchers turned to genetic analysis to solve the mystery.

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DNA reveals a hidden species

The team examined genetic material from 38 cats collected across South America, including museum specimens. Their analysis showed that tiger cats previously grouped together actually represent five genetically distinct species.

The Bolivian cat was found to have its own evolutionary lineage, which separated from other tiger cats roughly 1.4 million years ago.

Scientists named it Leopardus tilcayo, retaining the name used by local communities.

The discovery also highlights why small wild cats can be difficult to study. Tiger cats are considered “cryptic species” because several closely related animals can look remarkably similar despite being genetically different.

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A cat still full of secrets

Scientists currently know very little about the tilcayo’s behaviour and population in the wild. Camera-trap images suggest it may be more active at night, while scat samples containing small rodents offer clues about its diet.

One known individual is a 10-year-old male currently living at the Senda Verde wildlife sanctuary after previously being kept by a local family.

The study also identified a new tiger-cat subspecies in Peru’s Yungas region, named Leopardus tigrinus antisuyo.

The researchers say the discovery could have major conservation implications. When animals once considered a single widespread species are separated into several distinct lineages, each population may require its own assessment and protection.

For now, the elusive tilcayo remains largely a mystery—but its discovery shows that even among mammals as familiar as cats, there may still be hidden species waiting to be found.