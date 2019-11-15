Wild boar eats cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh in Italy forest

A group of wild boars in Italy have left drug dealers in shock after they ate through a stash of cocaine the latter had hidden in a forest in Tuscany.

A gang of dealers in Tuscany was left aghast after discovering that a stash of valuable cocaine they had carefully buried in the woods had been dug up by a herd of snuffling wild pigs. According to The Telegraph, the incident occurred in a forest in Valdichiana valley in the Tuscan countryside near Arezzo where wild hogs are aplenty. Apparently, a group of hogs found the sealed air and water-tight package and managed to rip through it, spilling cocaine worth over Rs 15 lakh on the forest floor.

Boars managed to rip open the waterproof packages and scatter around the powder around the forest. The unconventional drug bust came to light when police tapped the telephones of a suspected drug trafficking gang - an Italian and three Albanians – and heard one of the dealers complain about the loss.

Cocaine had been hidden in jars buried in wooded areas and, according to one of the gang members, a boar had stomped the ground where a jar had been buried and damaged the container and its contents.

While the boars' insistent foraging helped police in the case, the animals are hardly popular in Italy. Many including farmers from across the country recently demanded a systemic culling of the boar population owing to their large population in the country.