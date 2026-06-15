Why Josh Hokit’s White House Remarks Calling Michelle Obama A 'Man' Involves Much More Than A Simple Insult

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama | Wikimedia Commons

A major controversy erupted on Monday in the sports and political worlds following an interview given by mixed martial arts fighter Josh Hokit. Directly after securing the biggest victory of his career during an event at the White House, Hokit chose to conclude his media interview by publicly calling former First Lady Michelle Obama a "man".

🚨 LMAO! After winning his match on the White House lawn, UFC fighter Josh Hokit declares:



“MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!”



“Am I right America??!” 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/umFw48P3V8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 15, 2026

The comment immediately sparked widespread backlash across social media and news platforms. To fully understand why this statement caused such an intense uproar, it is necessary to look past the surface insult and examine the painful historical context surrounding how Black women are targeted in public spaces.

Who is involved and what exactly happened?

The incident involves Josh Hokit, a professional fighter who used a high-profile, celebratory platform at the White House to launch a personal attack against Michelle Obama. Instead of focusing on his athletic achievement, Hokit revived a crude, years-old internet rumor.

Following the interview, former NFL quarterback and sports analyst Robert Griffin III publicly called out the fighter. Griffin criticised Hokit on social media, calling his actions a "disgrace" and noting that "it takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man." Griffin specifically highlighted that the insult was deeply amplified by the specific historical baggage associated with stripping Black women of their womanhood.

Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man.



What a disgrace.



It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man.



Especially with the history… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 15, 2026

Why did the comment spark such severe backlash?

Calling a woman a man is a direct attempt to degrade her, but when directed at a Black woman, the insult carries a heavy historical weight known as misogynoir—a specific form of bias that combines both racism and sexism. As documented by Dr Allison Wiltz on Medium, there is a long, painful history of critics using accusations of "manliness" to undermine Black women who rise to positions of power.

By labelling Michelle as masculine, attackers attempt to strip away her femininity and social standing. Because society has historically viewed traditional femininity as a source of protection and respect, denying that femininity to Black women is a calculated tactic to dehumanise them and push them out of spaces where they hold influence.

Where did this rumour originate?

This is not an isolated insult invented by Hokit. It is a long-standing conspiracy theory that has circulated in right-wing and fringe media circles for over a decade. Since Barack Obama was elected as the first Black president, his family faced intense political backlash, much of which manifested as highly personal attacks against the First Lady.

In July 2014, comedian Joan Rivers sparked intense outrage when she told a street reporter that President Obama was gay and added, "You know Michelle is a tranny... A transgender. We all know."

Years later, in 2017, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed to have "proof" of the rumour, pointing to arbitrary clothing folds or a "bulge" in her pants to fuel his platform. In 2020, failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine tried to use the exact same rhetoric to build political momentum. As journalist Reiss Smith noted in The Pink News, the persistence of the "Michelle Obama is a Man" hoax relies entirely on a toxic mix of transphobia, racism and deliberate ignorance.

How do Michelle’s credentials contrast with the attacks?

The effort to reduce Michelle to a crude caricature stands in stark contrast to her actual life, achievements and public service. Michelle is an accomplished attorney, author and advocate.

Despite never holding elected public office herself, her voice and global campaigns regarding education, health and military families have given her immense cultural authority.

Why the timing and location was in poor taste

The setting and timing of Hokit’s statement magnified the disrespect. Achieving a career-defining athletic victory at the White House is an honour reserved for elite performers. By using that specific venue—the very house where Michelle lived and served the nation for eight years—to echo a degrading conspiracy theory, Hokit was widely viewed as violating the basic decorum of the setting.

Utilising a professional milestone not to celebrate hard work, but to humiliate a prominent woman, ultimately transformed his biggest professional achievement into a widely condemned public relations disaster.