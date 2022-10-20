Why did UK PM Liz Truss resign? All you need to know about her troublesome 45-day tenure

UK PM Liz Truss |

London: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, after being in power for less than two months, stating that she recognises she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth," she said in a statement.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you," Truss added.

Here’s why Truss resigned?

Truss was hanging on to power by a thread after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony.

A growing number of lawmakers was calling for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan, announced last month and since largely abandoned after it spooked financial markets.

This comes a day after Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation, citing "technical infringement of the rules" she committed while sending official documents to a parliamentary colleague.

"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in a letter posted on her Twitter handle.

In the letter addressed to PM Truss, she also expressed concerns about the direction of the government and said key pledges made to voters have been broken.

Braverman said she committed "technical infringement of the rules" by sending official documents from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague.

Braverman's resignation comes less than a week after UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired after serving for even less than six weeks. Kwarteng was sacked after the new government's September 23 plan of massive tax cuts resulted in the plunging of British government bonds.

Truss had succeeded Boris Johnson as PM last month.

(With agency inputs)