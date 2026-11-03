Who Were The 7 Passengers Killed In Florida Learjet 60 Crash? Tech Entrepreneur, Wife, Two Children Among Victims

A Learjet 60 crash in Florida's Palm Beach County on November 1 claimed the lives of all seven passengers on board, along with two pilots, as the aircraft was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The passengers have since been identified by their families in a joint statement, which paid tribute to the victims and requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

Among those killed were Austin-based technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, as well as their nanny Anita Maria Cetina. The other two passengers were Rachael Reed and her partner, Charmi Fehr, who were travelling with the family.

Who Was Adam Robinson?

Adam Robinson, approximately 44, was a technology entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Retention.com, formerly known as GetEmails. The company, launched around 2019–2020, developed technology that helps e-commerce businesses identify anonymous website visitors and improve their marketing and customer-retention efforts.

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Robinson built the company without venture capital funding, growing it into a profitable business reportedly generating more than $20 million in annual recurring revenue. He also founded RB2B, a platform that helps business-to-business sales teams identify potential customers and access visitor information.

Earlier in his career, Robinson worked as a credit trader and derivatives professional at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. He graduated from Rice University in 2003 with a degree in Economics and Spanish Literature.

Known for advocating bootstrapping and building businesses with lean teams, Robinson frequently shared his entrepreneurial journey through LinkedIn, YouTube and podcasts. He had also launched MoltSets, a contact-data platform focused on AI agents, in June 2026.

Who Was Helen Sharp?

Helen Sharp, approximately 40, was Adam Robinson's wife and a ceramic artist who ran Helen Sharp Ceramics, an Aspen-based pottery studio.

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Her work drew inspiration from the natural world, everyday objects and the places she had lived, including Asia, South America and Texas. She worked with mid-fire and high-fire clays, using techniques such as wheel-throwing, coiling and slab construction to create functional and sculptural pieces.

Before pursuing ceramics, Sharp had founded and operated a public relations and communications firm in Austin. She had also reportedly lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she met Robinson.

The family remembered the couple for their warmth, generosity and the way they made people feel welcome. Their relationship was described in the joint statement as a love affair that would last forever.

Who Were Their Children Emma And Charlie?

The couple's two children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were also among those killed in the crash.

In their tribute, the families described the children as two of the lights of their parents' lives. Their deaths, alongside those of their parents, have left relatives and loved ones devastated.

Who Was Anita Maria Cetina?

Anita Maria Cetina, who was travelling with the family, worked as a nanny and caregiver to Emma and Charlie.

The family described her as someone who cared for the children with tenderness and devotion, adding that she was truly part of the family. They also remembered her for the unconditional love and affection she brought into their lives.

Who Were Rachael Reed And Charmi Fehr?

The other two passengers were Rachael Reed and her partner, Charmi Fehr, who were travelling with the Robinson family.

Although comparatively little public information is available about the two, the family statement remembered them as people full of joy and adventure. It also highlighted their deep commitment to each other and the life they were building together.

The statement described the pair as people who loved their loved ones fiercely and wholeheartedly, adding that they were deeply loved by those around them.

What Did The Families Say?

Following the crash, relatives, including Adam Robinson's brother Anthony Robinson, released a joint statement expressing their heartbreak over the loss.

The families also thanked first responders and members of the community for their support during the difficult time. They requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones and said that details about memorial arrangements would be shared later.

The aircraft was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 1. While the families have identified all seven passengers, the two pilots were also killed in the crash.