Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind Gunned Down By Unknown Men In PoK

Hamza Burhan, one of the alleged masterminds of the Pulwama terror attack, has been gunned down by unknown men in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to reports.

Hamza, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar, was one of the top commanders of the banned terrorist organisation Al Badr.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He was on the most wanted list of security agencies. Arjamand, originally from Pulwama district in south Kashmir, had been living in Pakistan for the past seven years.

In August 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a two-storey house belonging to Arjamand Gulzar’s father. The Government of India had designated Hamza Burhan as a terrorist for his involvement in a series of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. According to the Home Ministry, Dar had been motivating youth to join the outfit and funding the terror activities of Al Badr ever since he moved to Pakistan.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.