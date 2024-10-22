Who Was Chris Kaba? Video Shows 'Core Member' Of London Gang Shot Rival In Nightclub Days Before Being Killed By Police Marksman

Protests held in support of Chris Kaba | X

London: In a significant development, a police officer on Monday was acquitted of murdering Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old man; he shot in the forehead in south London in September 2022. Martyn Blake, a 40-year-old marksman, was found not guilty by Jurors in London’s Central Criminal Court. Blake, who denied intending to kill the 24-year-old, breathed a sigh of relief as the jury's decision was read out.

During the trial, the cop had said in his defence that he thought there was an “imminent threat” to his colleagues if he had not shot Kaba when the latter sped away in his Audi while being asked to stop by police vehicles.

The crucial verdict prompted 100 protesters from the Black community and others to gather outside the Old Bailey court expressing disappointment and showcasing their solidarity with Kaba’s family on Monday evening. They held banners that read “We Keep Each Other Safe”, and placards saying “Justice for Chris Kaba” and chanted “Say his name – Chris Kaba”.

Chris Kaba Shot Rival Gang Member In Nightclub

A day after the verdict clearing the policeman of murder charges came out, a shade of the criminal past of Chris Kaba came to light through visuals of gunfire at a nightclub.

Visuals From Inside The Club |

As per reports, his gang rival Brandon Malutshi was shot twice in the leg with a revolver by Chris Kaba who opened fire on the packed dance floor of 'The Oval Space', in Hackney, east London. He also chased Malutshi outside the club, on the road outside as the former tried to escape and later survive the attack. The shocking incident whose visuals are viral on social media took place in the wee hours of August 30, 2022 weeks before Kaba was shot.

The shooting led to the conviction of three other people, who are now facing charges in prison.

Who Was Chris Kaba?

Chris Kaba’s criminal past dates back to when he was 13-years-old. Then, he had stabbed one person and as he turned 17, he was caught for possessing an illegal weapon.

The Audi vehicle in which he was shot has a connection to a firing in Bromley on May 22, 2022. Two people were then targeted with a shotgun.

Chris Kaba was a rapper who performed under the names Madix or Mad Itch and was part of the 67 gang, a UK drill group and infamous gang, as per BBC.

Kaba, also worked as a construction worker was due to become a father before he was killed.

Devastated by the verdict, his family believed the acquittal of the police officer was a failure “for all those affected by police violence”, adding that “no family should endure the unimaginable grief we have faced”.