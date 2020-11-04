Who is Zohran Mamdani? Meet filmmaker Mira Nair's son who bagged New York State Assembly seat

Americans voted on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to re-elect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

Amid the nail-biting battle, filmmaker Mira Nair's son, Zohran Kwame Mamdani has won a seat in the New York State Assembly, becoming one of the first South Asians to do so. The 29-year-old Democratic Socialist ran unopposed to represent New York's 36th Assembly District in Astoria, a neighbourhood in Queens.

Announcing his victory, Zohran Mamdani tweeted, "It's official: we won. I'm going to Albany to fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor & build a socialist New York. But I can't do it alone. To win socialism, we'll need a mass movement of the multiracial working class as well. So let's build one. Join @nycDSA."