Who Is Wanying 'Heather' Zhang, The California Realtor Accused Of Spying On Taiwan President’s Son? |

Taiwan and China have a long-standing geopolitical conflict, which originated from the time when Taiwan was inhabited tens of thousands of years ago by indigenous Austronesian peoples. In 1949, after losing the Chinese Civil War to the Chinese Communist Party led by Mao Zedong, Chiang Kai-shek and his Nationalist Party (Kuomintang or KMT) relocated the ROC government and roughly two million refugees to Taiwan. Since then, both countries, which call themselves the original China, have been battling indirectly in many ways. But this time, the news of spying has come up. On Sunday, Wanying Heather Zhang was taken into custody by federal law enforcement after she allegedly surveilled the US-based son of Taiwan's president. Keep on reading to know more about it.

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FBI arrests Wanying “Heather” Zhang

On Sunday, October 4, 2026, the FBI arrested Wanying “Heather” Zhang, a California-based real estate agent, and took her into custody at LAX prior to boarding a scheduled flight destined for Shanghai, China. She was arrested facing formal charges of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. Wanying has come under scrutiny after being accused of involvement in an alleged espionage operation targeting the son of Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te. The case has drawn attention because of its links to Taiwan-China tensions and concerns over foreign interference.

According to CBS News reports, Zhang is accused of attempting to gather information about Lai Ching-te’s family while his son was living in the United States. The alleged activity reportedly involved monitoring the president’s son and collecting information that could potentially be useful to Chinese authorities.

According to the complaint, Zhang allegedly sent messages to a Chinese government handler through the Chinese messaging application WeChat. In the message, she wrote, "Saw him, Young male. It's that one," and "I am videorecording."

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Who is Wanying Zhang?

Zhang is a licensed California realtor with JC Pacific Capital Inc., with her Zillow profile listing 130 sales and listings across Los Angeles and neighbouring counties. She reportedly maintained a relatively low public profile before the allegations emerged.

US authorities have alleged that Zhang had connections to individuals associated with Chinese intelligence and that she participated in activities aimed at obtaining information about members of Taiwan’s presidential family.

The accusations have placed her at the centre of a wider investigation into alleged Chinese influence and intelligence-gathering activities in the United States.

What is the case about?

The allegations reportedly relate to efforts to track or obtain information about Lai Ching-te’s son, Lai Ting-yu, during his time in the US. Investigators are examining whether Zhang’s activities were part of a broader effort to monitor the Taiwanese leader’s family.

Taiwan has repeatedly warned about Chinese espionage and influence operations, particularly as Beijing considers Lai a strong supporter of Taiwan’s sovereignty. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan maintains its own democratic government.

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About Lai Ching-te's son

Lai Ting-yu is the son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (also known as William Lai) and Wu Meiru. He is an engineer who completed his higher education at US institutions and shares a young US-born son with his wife, Hsiao Chen, according to Taiwanese media reports. Lai Ting-yu currently works at Dutch multinational electronics company Philips.