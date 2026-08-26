Who Is Venkata Narasamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Teacher With US Green Card Detained By ICE

Narasamamba Vasamsett | x

An Indian-origin woman, who has been living in the United States for nearly three decades, was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on August 11 and continues to remain in detention even though an immigration judge had dismissed her deportation case and allowed her to retain her lawful permanent resident status.

Who is Venkata Narasamamba Vasamsetty

Venkata Narasamamba Vasamsetty, 60, originally hails from a village near Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district. She has lived in the United States for nearly three decades and worked as a teacher in Wake County public schools in North Carolina. She raised two daughters, one of whom is a doctor and the other an immigration lawyer. Her children and grandchildren are US citizens.

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Vasamsetty obtained her US green card in 2013, nearly 15 years after moving to the US with her husband, a software engineer.

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According to a Times of India report, both her daughters are US citizens, with one working as a doctor and the other as an immigration lawyer. Her grandchildren are also US citizens.

Residency challenged after India visit

In 2022, she travelled to India to visit her ailing father. She tested positive for COVID-19, delaying her return to the US by more than six months. After her return, the Department of Homeland Security accused her of abandoning her lawful permanent residency by remaining outside the US for an extended period. She was allowed to remain at home while the immigration case proceeded and was required to report regularly for ICE check-ins in Charlotte.

According to her family, Narasamamba complied with every appointment. Her attorney also submitted documents arguing that she had never intended to abandon her home, family, employment or permanent residency in the US.

Judge terminates removal proceedings

On May 19, an immigration judge terminated the removal proceedings after the government failed to provide “clear and convincing evidence” that she was removable. The order effectively left Narasamamba as a lawful permanent resident. However, she continued to attend ICE check-ins.

Detained during August ICE check-in

On July 11, when she appeared for a scheduled check-in, she was asked to return the following month as her ICE records had not been updated. When Narasamamba returned to the Charlotte ICE office on August 11, she was detained and subsequently transferred to the Irwin County detention centre in Ocilla, Georgia.

Narasamamba was accompanied by her daughter at the time of her detention. Her family has approached the Indian Embassy in the US and the Ministry of External Affairs seeking assistance. They have also appealed to ICE for her release and urged authorities to honour the immigration judge’s order terminating her deportation proceedings.