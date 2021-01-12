Who is the President? Trump's US State Dept bio briefly changed to say his tenure ended on Monday

It has been a rather problematic new year for President Donald Trump. Days into 2021, as his unfounded accusations about voter fraud continued to make waves, pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC. It took nearly four hours to restore normalcy in the area, and five people were killed in the altercation. And as the dust settled, people from across the world, including leaders from his own party, laid the blame squarely with President Trump.

This was just the beginning. Over the last week, the President has been locked out of most of his social media handles, and he faces a second impeachment before his term ends on January 20. Now, it would seem that some have already drawn the curtain on the Trump Presidency.