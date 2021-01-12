Who is the President? Trump's US State Dept bio briefly changed to say his tenure ended on Monday

It has been a rather problematic new year for President Donald Trump. Days into 2021, as his unfounded accusations about voter fraud continued to make waves, pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC. It took nearly four hours to restore normalcy in the area, and five people were killed in the altercation. And as the dust settled, people from across the world, including leaders from his own party, laid the blame squarely with President Trump.
This was just the beginning. Over the last week, the President has been locked out of most of his social media handles, and he faces a second impeachment before his term ends on January 20. Now, it would seem that some have already drawn the curtain on the Trump Presidency.
According to reports, this is not an official move. Rather, it is believed to have been the work of a disgruntled employee, and investigation is currently underway. In the biography section of the State Department's official website the data was altered to say that the terms of Donald J Trump and Michael R Pence had ended on the 11th. If the time stamp is to be considered, the President's tenure ended a few minutes after that of his deputy. Reportedly, the timestamp on Trump's page had changed several times before the page was removed.
After the gaffe was caught, the pages were soon made unavailable. Interestingly, it does not appear to have returned to the website thus far.
In the meantime, Trump and Pence have reportedly held a meeting on Monday evening in the Oval Office - a first since the Capitol clashes took place. According to a senior administration official, the two had a "good conversation", discussing the week ahead and "reflecting" on the administrations accomplishments over the last four years.