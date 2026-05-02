Who Is Nithya Raman? Indian-Origin Face Of US Politics, Dubbed The 'Next Mamdani'

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Indian-origin politician Nithya Raman is emerging as a strong contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with many observers dubbing her the “next Mamdani” for her progressive politics and grassroots appeal.

From Kerala To Los Angeles

Born in Kerala, India, in 1981, Raman moved to the United States at a young age and built her career in urban policy and activism. Today, she represents Los Angeles’ District 4 as a City Councilmember, a position she has held since 2020.

She made history by becoming the first Asian-American woman and the first South Asian elected to the LA City Council.

Academic And Activist Roots

Raman’s journey is rooted in policy and activism. She studied at Harvard University and later earned a master’s degree in urban planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Before entering politics, she co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition and worked extensively on homelessness issues experience that continues to shape her policy priorities.

A Surprise Entry Into The Mayoral Race

In a dramatic move, Raman entered the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral race just hours before the nomination deadline in February, surprising political observers especially since she had earlier endorsed incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

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Her campaign positions her as an “outsider” despite her council tenure, focusing on fixing what she describes as systemic inefficiencies in city governance.

Core Campaign Focus

Raman’s mayoral bid centres on key urban challenges, including tackling housing affordability and strengthening tenant protections, improving city infrastructure such as roads and emergency response systems, and addressing homelessness through housing-first policies. She has also been vocal about governance gaps and budget mismanagement, positioning herself as a candidate focused on systemic fixes and accountability.

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Why ‘The Next Mamdani’?

Raman is increasingly being compared to Zohran Mamdani, a rising progressive figure in US politics. The comparison stems from her democratic socialist leanings, grassroots mobilisation, and focus on affordability and housing justice.

Like Mamdani, she represents a new wave of Indian-origin leaders gaining traction in American politics.

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Rising Numbers, Growing Momentum

Recent polls and prediction markets suggest Raman is gaining significant ground in the race, at times even leading the field. With the primary set for June 2026, her campaign has quickly transformed from a late entry into a serious challenge to the establishment.

Criticism And Challenges

Despite her rise, Raman faces criticism from opponents who question her track record on visible issues like homelessness encampments and public safety.

If elected, she would make history as Los Angeles’ first Asian woman mayor.