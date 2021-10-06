Who is Nadeem Anjum? All you need to know about the new ISI chief

In a major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Wednesday appointed lieutenant general Nadeem Anjum as the new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Nadeem replaced chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the new chief. Faiz Hameed has been removed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence and he has been appointed as the Peshawar corps commander and Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has been made new ISI chief.

Who is Nadeem Anjum?

Anjum, who has previously served as the commander of Karachi Corps, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in September 2019. Anjum belongs to the Punjab regiment of the Pakistan army, also served as commander of the Karachi corps as well as the commandant of the Command and Staff College Quetta.

Anjum led several campaigns against elements which were threatening Pakistan in the Balochistan region and is considered a ‘battle-hardened soldier’. He served as the inspector general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan.

Nadeem Anjum's education:

Nadeem graduated from the Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK and also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

Further, Anjum led several campaigns against elements which were threatening Pakistan in the Balochistan region and is considered a ‘battle-hardened soldier’. He served as the inspector general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan. His subordinates call him a “man with glacier brain but sharp reflexes”, news agency PTI reported. Anjum is known to be a good listener who speaks concisely.

Postings held by Nadeem Anjum:

Anjum also held command postings in the eastern border of Pakistan i.e. the Line of Control. He graduated from the Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK and also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

The announcement will bring Anjum closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in Pakistan, the report said, adding that the present Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's three-year extension will come to end next year.

The appointment of the ISI Director-General is the prerogative of the prime minister. The spymaster's choice is, however, made by the prime minister in consultation with the army chief, reported Dawn.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:59 PM IST