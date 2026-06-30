Who Is Keiko Fujimori? Peru's New President Wins Election On 4th Attempt

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The Peruvian election commission announced on Monday that the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori has won the presidential race. On this, her fourth attempt, the eldest daughter of the disgraced late President Alberto Fujimori won by the slimmest of margins.

Fujimori won the 7 June presidential runoff by outpolling left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez by less than 50,000 votes out of the more than 18 million ballots cast, the final results showed.

Who is Keiko Fujimori

Keiko Sofía Fujimori Higuchi is a Peruvian politician and leader of the Popular Force party. Born on May 25, 1975, she is the eldest daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori and served as Peru's First Lady from 1994 to 2000 after her mother, Susana Higuchi, was stripped of the role.

A business graduate from Boston University with an MBA from Columbia University, she entered politics as a congresswoman before founding Popular Force in 2010.

Victory after 3 failed attempts

Fujimori contested the presidential elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021 before winning the 2026 presidential runoff, marking her fourth bid for Peru's highest office.

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Political legacy

Fujimori's surname is recognised across the Andean nation, which has had eight presidents since 2016.