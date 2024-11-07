 Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA

Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA

Kashyap Patel is considered among the top loyalists of US President-Elect Donald Trump. Kash, as he is known, has previous experience in governance and has served on high-ranking positions in US intelligence and security apparatus.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Kashyap Patel, the man who may become the next chief of CIA | US Department of Defense

Donald Trump has won US Election 2024. Kamala Harris has conceded defeat. This is cast in stone. The discussion has now shifted to who will Trump choose as his lieutenants under his government. Vice President Kamala Harris was first woman of colour and of Indian heritage to serve in the vice-presidential office. Now another face of Indian heritage is likely to head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), America's powerful foreign intelligence agency. Kashyap Patel is likely to assume the globally significant position.

Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel?

Kash Patel (44) is a former Republican House staffer. He has served in several high-ranking staff positions in US defense and intelligence communities when Donald Trump was president between 2016 and 2020. Patel is considered to be among the top Trump loyalists.

Patel's family hails from east Africa but has roots in India's Gujarat.

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller Who Demanded ₹50 Lakh

Kash Patel grew up in Garden City, New York in the 80s.

Mr Patel was born and raised in Garden City, New York in 1980. Raised Hindu, his senior-yearbook quote was by Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel: "Racism is man's gravest threat - the maximum of hatred for a minimum reason."

The US Department of Defense website has Patel's profile. According to the info, he completed his bachelor's at University of Richmond. He returned to New York to earn law degree. He also completed a certificate course in International Law in University College London Faculty of Laws, UK.

Read Also
'My Heart Is Full Today': US VP Harris After Conceding Defeat
article-image

Kashyap Patel has previously worked as former chief of staff to Christopher Miller, acting secretary of defense. Patel has also served as director for counterterrorism at United States' National Security Council.

Notably he worked as deputy assistant to the president.

Even if Trump names Patel as CIA chief, it is not certain that he will automatically get the job. United States Senate will have to clear Patel's selection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Violence At Hindu Sabha Mandir In Brampton, Fails To Address...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Violence At Hindu Sabha Mandir In Brampton, Fails To Address...

Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day

Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day

Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA

Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA

'My Heart Is Full Today': US VP Harris After Conceding Defeat

'My Heart Is Full Today': US VP Harris After Conceding Defeat