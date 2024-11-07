Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel? The Man Of Indian Origin Whom Trump May Make Chief Of CIA

Kashyap Patel, the man who may become the next chief of CIA | US Department of Defense

Donald Trump has won US Election 2024. Kamala Harris has conceded defeat. This is cast in stone. The discussion has now shifted to who will Trump choose as his lieutenants under his government. Vice President Kamala Harris was first woman of colour and of Indian heritage to serve in the vice-presidential office. Now another face of Indian heritage is likely to head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), America's powerful foreign intelligence agency. Kashyap Patel is likely to assume the globally significant position.

Who Is Kashyap 'Kash' Patel?

Kash Patel (44) is a former Republican House staffer. He has served in several high-ranking staff positions in US defense and intelligence communities when Donald Trump was president between 2016 and 2020. Patel is considered to be among the top Trump loyalists.

Patel's family hails from east Africa but has roots in India's Gujarat.

Kash Patel grew up in Garden City, New York in the 80s.

Mr Patel was born and raised in Garden City, New York in 1980. Raised Hindu, his senior-yearbook quote was by Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel: "Racism is man's gravest threat - the maximum of hatred for a minimum reason."

The US Department of Defense website has Patel's profile. According to the info, he completed his bachelor's at University of Richmond. He returned to New York to earn law degree. He also completed a certificate course in International Law in University College London Faculty of Laws, UK.

Kashyap Patel has previously worked as former chief of staff to Christopher Miller, acting secretary of defense. Patel has also served as director for counterterrorism at United States' National Security Council.

Notably he worked as deputy assistant to the president.

Even if Trump names Patel as CIA chief, it is not certain that he will automatically get the job. United States Senate will have to clear Patel's selection.