Who Is Hamid Bovard? Iran Names Acting Oil Minister After Mohsen Paknejad Resigns Amid US Blockade On Exports | X/ Press TV

Iran has appointed Hamid Bovard as acting oil minister after Mohsen Paknejad resigned from the position amid mounting pressure on the country’s oil exports. He resigned on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The leadership change comes as Iran’s energy sector faces growing challenges linked to US sanctions and restrictions targeting its crude oil trade. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted his resignation and appointed NIOC head Hamid Bovard as acting oil minister, according to the statement of IRIB.

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Iranian oil minister steps down

Iranian oil minister has stepped down from his position and has been replaced by the CEO of the Iranian Oil Company, the president's office said on Sunday, as the United States maintains a blockade on Tehran's soil exports. Following the resignation of Mohsen Paknejad, who served as the Minister of Petroleum of Iran from 2024, Hamid Bovard has been appointed as acting Minister of Oil by a decree from the president. According to officials, Paknejad had offered to resign some time ago, due to personal issues, but his issues had initially been rejected.

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Who is Hamid Bovard?

Hamid Bovard, also known as Hamid Bord, is an Iranian oil industry executive with extensive experience in the country’s energy sector. Before being named acting oil minister, Bovard served as the chief executive of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), one of Iran’s most important state-owned energy organisations.

Bovard has spent decades working in Iran’s petroleum industry and has held senior positions in oil-related companies and organisations. His experience in managing Iran’s oil operations makes him a key figure at a time when the country is facing significant pressure over its ability to export crude.

Bovard’s oil industry experience

As NIOC chief, Bovard was involved in overseeing one of the central pillars of Iran’s oil industry, including activities linked to exploration, production and the management of petroleum resources. He was born in Shushtar, Khuzestan province, Iran, in 1964 and studied mechanical engineering at the Petroleum University of Technology.

Why did Mohsen Paknejad resign?

Paknejad’s resignation comes at a challenging time for Iran’s oil sector. The country relies heavily on oil revenues, while US sanctions have for years sought to restrict Tehran’s ability to sell crude internationally. Mohsen Paknejad's resignation cites personal reasons, but his issues had initially been rejected. According to the official, Pezeshkian had asked Paknejad to remain in office. However, the president eventually accepted his resignation after the minister insisted on leaving. Although his departure also coincided with mounting economic pressure and a tightening U.S. blockade on Iranian oil exports.

The leadership change also comes amid broader tensions between Iran and the United States, making the future of Iran’s oil exports closely linked to the wider geopolitical situation.