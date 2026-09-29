Who Is Goldy Brar? Know Why Lawrence Bishnoi's Aide Is Now On FBI's Ten Most Wanted List

Goldy Brar (L) Lawrence Bishnoi (R) |

Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster whose name became widely known in India after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has now been placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The US agency has offered a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

Who Is Goldy Brar?

The FBI identified him as Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, and described him as the alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group. He is the 543rd person added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list since the programme began in 1950. The allegations against him remain to be proved in court.

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Why Has The FBI Listed Goldy Brar?

The latest development is Brar's addition to the FBI's high-profile wanted list. The underlying US case was already underway. According to the FBI, Brar has been charged in federal court in Los Angeles with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. The charges emerged from a broader US investigation into India-based organised crime groups.

The FBI alleges that Lawrence Bishnoi continued directing his criminal enterprise from prison in India and relied on trusted lieutenants, including Brar, to manage operations outside the country. Prosecutors allege the network was involved in targeted killings, shootings, extortion, kidnappings and drug trafficking across several countries.

Goldy Brar's Link To Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Brar later claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post, according to contemporary reports.

Brar's claimed motive was linked to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. However, that account was Brar's own claim and should not be treated as an independently established explanation for the murder.

The Moose Wala case made Brar one of the most prominent names associated with the Bishnoi network in India. The FBI's current case, however, concerns a broader alleged transnational criminal enterprise.

US Case Also Mentions Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing

The US indictment also alleges that Bishnoi and Brar ordered the killing of a prominent Indian political and religious figure identified in court documents as “H.S.N.” The FBI says the victim was shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Canada, on June 18, 2023. The initials correspond to Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar's killing had separately triggered a major diplomatic dispute between Canada and India after Canadian authorities alleged links to Indian government agents. India rejected those allegations.

Action Taken Against Brar In India

India designated Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on January 1, 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs notification identified him as being associated with Babbar Khalsa International and cited allegations involving targeted killings, arms smuggling, threats and extortion.

The National Investigation Agency has also chargesheeted Brar in multiple cases. In 2024, the NIA chargesheeted him and others in a Chandigarh extortion-cum-firing case, alleging that Brar and his associates targeted businessmen for extortion and supplied weapons and narcotics. The NIA also named Brar among 12 accused chargesheeted in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur in December 2023.

What Does FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' Mean?

Being placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list does not mean Brar is ranked among the world's ten most dangerous criminals. The list is an investigative publicity programme intended to generate information that can help authorities locate fugitives.

Where Is Goldy Brar Now?

The FBI says Brar is believed to reside in the United States and has ties to California and Canada. It considers him armed and dangerous and has advised the public not to approach him. The USD 1 million reward is now part of the US effort to locate and arrest him. His placement on the list does not itself mean he has been arrested or that he is being transferred to India.