Who Is Francesca Albanese? US Lifts Sanctions On UN Expert After Court Ruling

The United States has lifted sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the UN expert on the Palestinian territories, according to an update on the US Treasury Department website.

The move comes a week after a federal judge temporarily halted the sanctions, ruling that the Donald Trump administration likely infringed on her free speech rights by imposing the measures following her criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.

Who is Francesca Albanese

Francesca Albanese is an Italian lawyer who serves as the UN special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, according to news agency Reuters.

As part of her role, she recommended that the International Criminal Court pursue war-crimes prosecutions against Israeli and American nationals.

She also authored a report accusing major US companies of complicity in what she called Israel's "ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza".

In July 2025, the US imposed sanctions on Albanese over what it said were her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take action against US and Israeli officials, companies and executives.

The sanctions barred her from entering the US and banking there. Albanese's husband and daughter, who is a US citizen, sued the Trump administration in February.