Who Is Dustin Ebey? US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' To Fight Biden & Trump In Presidential Election 2024

A 35-year-old man from Texas, US, has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' to run for the country's presidential election in November. Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the current political landscape dominated by President Joe Biden and ex-president Donald Trump.

The decision to change his name, Ebey, now 'Literally Anybody Else,' explained, was motivated by his belief that the American people deserve better options than those presented by the two major parties – Democratic Party and Republican Party.

"In a time when politics has become more about the fight than the future, our campaign is dedicated to real solutions over sound bites. ... From breaking the cycle of recidivism to investing in infrastructure that connects us, we’re committed to rebuilding with care and advancing with courage. ... it’s time for leadership that serves, unites, and uplifts every American," states his website.

To qualify for the presidential race, 'Literally Anybody Else' will have to gather 113,151 signatures from non-primary voters in Texas by May. Recognising the challenge, he is focusing on a write-in campaign, urging voters to support his unconventional candidacy.

Who is Dustin Ebey?

Ebey is US Army veteran, hailing from North Richland Hills, a suburb of Dallas. He works a seventh-grade mathematics teacher. Unhappy with the the prospect of a political landscape mirroring the 2020 election, he initially sought to contest election under an alias. However, he found that such a tactic would disqualify him in certain states.

Dismayed by the lack of viable alternatives, he took a bold step in January of this year. In an official move to assert his candidacy, he legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced his presidential bid.

His campaign, as outlined on his website literallyanybodyelse.com, advocates for a departure from partisan politics and prioritises governance over party loyalty. "America should not be stuck choosing between the 'King of Debt' and an 81-year-old," the website declares.

Presidential elections in the US are slated for November this year. President Biden is eyeing for a second consecutive term and former president Trump is looking to return to the White House after losing to Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.