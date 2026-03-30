Who Is Baltej Singh? Indira Gandhi Assassin’s Nephew Named In New Zealand’s Biggest Drug Bust

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Baltej Singh, a 32-year-old Indian-origin man based in Auckland, has emerged as one of the central figures in New Zealand’s largest-ever methamphetamine bust, after dropping his bid for permanent name suppression in court.

From Community Figure to Drug Kingpin

Baltej Singh was known in parts of south Auckland as a small-time businessman before his arrest. He belongs to a family that migrated to New Zealand in the 1980s and had run a grocery business.

He is also related to Satwant Singh one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a connection that had drawn attention even before his identity was officially revealed.

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The ‘Honey Bear’ Meth Bust

Singh was arrested in March–April 2023 after New Zealand Police carried out a major raid at a warehouse in Manukau, south Auckland.

Authorities seized around 328 kg of methamphetamine in the raid, with total linked imports exceeding 700 kg making it the largest drug seizure in New Zealand’s history. The drugs were concealed inside beer cans labelled “Honey Bear” and other beverage shipments imported from Canada.

Investigators identified Singh as the mastermind behind a large-scale drug network involving methamphetamine, ephedrine, and cocaine.

Arrest at Airport While Fleeing

Singh was detained at Auckland Airport while attempting to board a flight to Dubai. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying over $10,000 in cash, further strengthening suspicions of his role in the drug syndicate.

Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Overdose

The case took a grim turn after a 21-year-old man, Aiden Sagala, died in 2023 after consuming liquid methamphetamine from the contaminated cans.

Singh was later convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death, marking a rare instance where a drug trafficking case escalated into a homicide conviction.

22-Year Jail Term

In February 2025, the Auckland High Court sentenced Singh to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including large-scale drug importation and manslaughter.

The operation was reportedly worth tens of millions of New Zealand dollars, with some estimates in Indian media placing its value at around ₹180 crore.

Name Suppression Battle Ends

Following his arrest, Singh had initially secured interim name suppression, citing safety concerns due to his family’s historical background.

However, in March 2026, New Zealand media outlet Stuff, publicly named him after he withdrew his request for permanent suppression. Courts ruled that public interest and prior international reporting outweighed the risks.

A Case That Shocked New Zealand

The “Honey Bear” meth case has been described as one of the most sophisticated and large-scale drug operations in the country’s history. Singh’s profile combining a high-profile family background with a major criminal enterprise has made the case widely followed across both New Zealand and India.