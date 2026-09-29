Who Is Angad Singh Dhillon? Indian-Origin Canadian Adviser Named Ambassador To UAE

New Delhi: Angad Singh Dhillon, a 35-year-old Indian-origin Canadian political adviser, has been appointed Canada's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates. The appointment was announced by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand on September 25, with Dhillon set to succeed Radha Krishna Panday.

Dhillon's appointment marks the latest step in a rapid career that has taken him from political campaigning in Canada to senior government positions and, now, a diplomatic posting in the Gulf.

Born In Chandigarh, Roots In Punjab's Ludhiana

Dhillon was born in Chandigarh and has maintained close links with his family's ancestral village, Ghungrana in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The Indian Express reported that his parents continue to live in Chandigarh and that Dhillon has spoken publicly about his connection to his "pind" despite his career in Canada.

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His family also has a history of public and community involvement. His grandfather, Jagjit Singh Ghungrana, was a progressive farmer and local figure, while his great-grandfather Gurnam Singh was associated with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the 1930s and with Akali leader Master Tara Singh, according to The Indian Express.

His father, Naininder Singh Dhillon, has worked in the agriculture sector with multinational companies, while his mother, Harpreet Kaur Dhillon, is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

From Mohali Schooling To Canada

Dhillon completed his schooling at Yadavindra Public School in Mohali before attending Mahindra United World College in Pune for his intermediate education.

He moved to Canada in 2010 at the age of 19 and went on to study International Relations at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick.

His academic background in international relations was followed by a career that initially took him into Canadian electoral politics.

From Liberal Party Organiser To Ottawa

Dhillon entered Canadian politics in 2015, working as a field organiser for the Liberal Party during the federal election in the Peel region, which includes Brampton and Mississauga.

He later worked with the Liberal Research Bureau in Ottawa, where his responsibilities included outreach and operations. His career subsequently expanded into the federal government, where he served as Chief of Staff to two Cabinet ministers handling the small business and transport portfolios.

During this period, Dhillon was involved in Canada's participation in international forums including the G7, G20, United Nations General Assembly, APEC, the International Transport Forum and COP meetings.

Close Adviser To PM Mark Carney

Before his appointment as ambassador, Dhillon served as Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations in Prime Minister Mark Carney's office.

According to Global Affairs Canada and reporting by The Indian Express, his work in the Prime Minister's Office involved stakeholder engagement and international outreach. He was also involved in efforts concerning Canada's engagement with countries including India and China, as well as work related to investment and Canada's national Investment Summit.

His move from political organising to senior government operations and international engagement has now culminated in his appointment to one of Canada's diplomatic missions in the Gulf.

UAE Posting Comes Amid Strong Economic Ties

As Canada's new ambassador to the UAE, Dhillon will represent Ottawa in a country that is an important partner for Canada in trade, investment and broader diplomatic engagement.

Global Affairs Canada's official announcement confirmed that Dhillon will replace Radha Krishna Panday as Canada's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UAE.

For Dhillon, the appointment also adds a diplomatic chapter to a career that began in Canadian party politics but has increasingly involved international relations, government operations and engagement with global partners.