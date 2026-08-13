Who Could Replace Karoline Leavitt? Alina Habba, Matt Boyle Among Names In Contention For White House Press Secretary

Left: Alina Habba Right: Matt Boyle | X

Washington DC: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday suddenly announced that she will step down from her role at the end of August, triggering speculation over who could become US President Donald Trump’s next top spokesperson.The US President has not yet decided who will replace her, but several names have already emerged as possible contenders.

Possible contenders emerge

Alina Habba: Former acting US attorney for New Jersey and one of Trump's former lawyers, Alina Habba has emerged as an early frontrunner. Habba gained popularity through televised appearances defending Trump during his legal battles. She later worked briefly in the West Wing as a counsellor before Trump appointed her New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor.

Matt Boyle: Conservative outlet Breitbart's Washington bureau chief, Matt Boyle's name is also in the talks, as he is backed by some well-connected Trump allies who see him as a forceful but steady figure within conservative media. Trump knows Matt Boyle personally and has given him multiple interviews, including a recent interview from the Oval Office.

Steven Cheung: Steven Cheung is another probable candidate to take over the briefing room podium. He is the White House communications director. Cheung is being considered as a potential candidate particularly because he already performs some of the functions associated with the press secretary’s job.

He regularly interacts with journalists, provides information and works to shape coverage of the administration. However, he has not actively sought the spotlight at the briefing podium and did not take on-camera briefings during Leavitt’s recent maternity leave.

28-year-old Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation, saying she wanted to spend more time raising her two young children. Trump praised her as one of his “most trusted aides” and called her “one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.”