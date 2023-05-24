WHO Chief warns of future pandemic, emphasizes importance of sustainable development goals

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | PIC: AFP

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), delivered a stark warning that the world needs to prepare for the next pandemic, which could potentially be even deadlier than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite some stabilization of COVID-19 cases globally, Tedros cautioned that the end of the global health emergency does not mean the end of the threat posed by the virus. He highlighted the possibility of new variants causing surges of disease and death, as well as the emergence of other pathogens with even greater lethal potential. This statement was made during his presentation at the 76th World Health Assembly.

Addressing multiple crises

Tedros acknowledged that pandemics are not the only threat humanity faces, emphasizing the need for effective global mechanisms to address and respond to emergencies of all kinds. He urged the international community to be prepared to decisively, collectively, and equitably respond to the next pandemic when it inevitably occurs.

Impact on sustainable development goals

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant implications for health-related targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have a deadline of 2030. The progress towards achieving the Triple Billion targets, which aim to ensure universal health coverage, improved protection from health emergencies, and better overall health and wellbeing for a billion more people, has been hindered by the pandemic.

Tedros recognized that while the pandemic has derailed progress, it has also underscored the importance of the SDGs as a guiding framework. He emphasized the urgent need to pursue these goals with determination and urgency, just as the world has responded to the pandemic.

A call for action to secure future

Tedros' warning serves as a wake-up call to prioritize preparedness and global cooperation in the face of future health crises. It is essential to learn from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and develop robust strategies to effectively respond to any future outbreaks.

Furthermore, the commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals remains crucial in building resilient health systems and addressing the broader social and economic determinants of health. By staying focused on these goals, the international community can strive towards a healthier and more sustainable future.