'Where do you find reporters like these?': Donald Trump mocks Imran Khan after Pak journalist went rhetoric on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump mocked one of the Pakistani journalists during a joint press conference with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Trump asked a Pakistani journalist, "Are you a member of his (Imran's) team" when the reporter went rhetoric on Kashmir.

In another major embarrassment to Khan, Trump asked him, "where do you get reporters like these?" Despite repeated attempts by Trump, the journalist continued with his rhetoric on Kashmir to which the US President told him that he was not asking a question but giving a statement. "I’ll — let me put that one down as a statement, if you don’t mind," said Trump. After being mocked by President Trump, the journalist said, "I am not a member of his (Imran's) team but an independent journalist, let me complete the question..."

The Pakistani journalist once again tried to ask a question to which Donald Trump again said, "make a very small, one-second statement." The reporter went ahead and started propagating Pak's false agenda on Kashmir. Listening to this, Trump asked Imran Khan, "Where do you find reporters like these?" Incidentally, the Pakistani news channel that was broadcasting the show suddenly stopped doing it.

Later in the press conference, Trump said that he was willing to mediate on Kashmir issue but stressed that he would do it only if both India and Pakistan want him to act as a mediator. "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said.

He added, "I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan. And if at any time they say, “You know, we have some points that we think we can maybe iron out,” I think I’d be an extremely good arbitrator. I’ve done it before, believe it or not, and I’ve never failed as an arbitrator. I’ve been asked to arbitrate disputes — pretty big ones — from friends. And I’ve done it in a good, successful fashion."