What's Zoonoses Day? Date, Significance, And Everything You Need To Know |

World Zoonoses Day is observed every year on July 6 to commemorate the scientific achievement of the first vaccination against a zoonotic disease. The day is important to every individual as it is concerned with animal health and well-being, also livestock that are consumed by humans.

Significance of World Zoonoses Day

The term 'Zoonosis' refers to an infectious disease that is passed from vertebrate animals to humans, caused by a pathogen.

It was on this day that French Chemist and Microbiologist Louis Pasteur successfully came up with the first-ever vaccine against the Rabies virus in 1885. Rabies virus spreads Zoonotic disease which is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, most commonly via dogs.

Zoonoses Day which is observed globally with awareness campaigns and events pays tribute to Louis Pasteur.

Tribute to Louis Pasteur

It was in the late 19th century that he demonstrated that microorganisms cause disease and proved that they can be healed with the help of vaccines. He is known for discovering principles such as vaccination, microbial fermentation, and pasteurization - the last was named after him. Along with his many contributions to mankind, he developed the earliest vaccines against fowl cholera, anthrax, and rabies.

More about Zoonoses

Similar to a mosquito bite leading ailments, intake of infected meat might lead to a worsening of one's health.

World Zoonoses Day reminds people about the relationship of health between other animals and humans. It is reported that one may develop zoonotic diseases from contact with infected live poultry, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and other domestic and wild animals.