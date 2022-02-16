What is Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)? All you need to know

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is in the news after India on Tuesday slammed the group for its "motivated" comments against the country and accused it of having a "communal mindset". This came a day after the OIC expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the hijab row in Karnataka.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by "vested interests" to further their "nefarious propaganda" against India.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on matters pertaining to India," Bagchi said.

He said issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with the country's constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity.

"The communal mindset of the OIC secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. The OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India," Bagchi said.

"As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," he said.

Bagchi's reaction came in response to media queries regarding the statement by the OIC, a grouping of Muslim-majority nations.

In its statement, the OIC general secretariat referred to "continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts" by 'Hindutva groups.

"The OIC general secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice," it said.

All you need to know the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC):

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the world's second largest organization after the United Nations. The OIC on its website says it is "the collective voice of the Muslim world". "It endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world," it adds.

Founded in 1969, it has 57 members spread over four continents. Azerbaijan, Jordan, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are some of its members, while the the Central African Republic, Russia, Thailand, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and the unrecognised Turkish Cypriot “state”, have Observer status.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:23 PM IST