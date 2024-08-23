 What Is 'BHISHM Cube'? Medical Facility Handed Over By India To Ukraine In Presence Of PM Modi-President Zelenskyy; VIDEO
The BHISHM Cube is designed to be robust, waterproof, and light, and can withstand harsh environments. It also features a user-friendly app that provides medical professionals with information about available supplies and equipment, and instructional videos to help with setup and operation.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
"...Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President Zelenskyy," posted PM Modi | X

Kyiv, August 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kyiv on Friday (August 23) on his historic visit to Europe and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders honoured the memory of the children killed in the war with Russia and toured Ukraine's Martyrologist Exposition.

Both leaders also shared a warm embrace, the picture of which soon went viral. India on Friday also handed over the 'BHISHM Cube' medical facility to Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was given a demonstration of the "portable hospital" facility.

What Is BHISHM Cube?

The Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM, is a revolutionary mobile hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology.

This cube is a part of the broader initiative named “Project BHISHM” – Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri, is tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasizing rapid response and comprehensive care.

The Aid Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.

These cubes are robust, waterproof, and light, designed for various configurations, making them ideal for diverse emergency scenarios. From airdrops to ground transportation, the cube can be rapidly deployed anywhere, ensuring immediate response capability.

India-Ukraine Joint Statement

India-Ukraine issued a joint statement on the visit of Prime Minister of India to Ukraine.

VIDEO: PM Modi & Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Share Warm Embrace In Kyiv, Honour Memory...
article-image

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a visit to Ukraine on 23 August 2024, at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard," read the statement.

