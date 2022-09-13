What is 'Artificial Sun' KSTAR? Here's all you need to know about South Korean scientists' recent record

Korea Institute of Fusion Energy |

Seoul: The experiment of "Artifical Sun" was created by Seoul National University (SNU) scientists and Korea Super conducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) in South Korea.

The scientists created a nuclear fusion reactor. Nuclear fusion is a promising technology that generates large amounts of clean energy with relatively little waste, earning it the nickname "Artificial Sun" since it replicates the energy-generation process of the Sun.

Korean Scientist ignited a nuclear reaction potent enough to produce temperatures seven times hotter than our sun, they made a significant advance in the study of clean nuclear energy. The temperature of this was 100 million °C and lasted for 30 seconds.

South Korean scientists in 2018 were able to reach a temperature of 100 million °C for approximately 8 seconds. The experiment was continued in 2019 while maintaining the same temperature and lasted for 20 seconds.

The same experiment, lasting up to 300 seconds at the same temperature, is KSTAR's next objective. By the end of the year, they plan to conduct the same experiment for 50 seconds.

“This is not the end of the story, we must move on to 300 seconds – 300 is the minimum time frame to demonstrate steady-state operations, then this plasma can work forever, If we can’t achieve that, we have to do something else.” said president of the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy, His comments were reported by The Independent

We usually say that fusion energy is a dream energy source – it is almost limitless, with low emission of greenhouse gases and no high-level radioactive waste – [but the latest breakthrough] means fusion is not a dream,” he concluded.