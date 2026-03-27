What Are Uncrewed Drone Speedboats? The US Navy's New Weapon Against Iran, Explained

Unmanned Surface Vessel Arabian Fox in the vanguard, leading the USS Thomas Hudner, the Navy's Lewis and Clark class cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart and the US Coast Guard's Sentinel class cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope through the Stait of Hormuz | Wikimedia Commons

The waves of the Middle East have become the testing ground for a new era of naval warfare. For the first time, the Pentagon on Friday confirmed that the United States is deploying uncrewed drone speedboats—essentially high-tech, remote-controlled boats—to patrol volatile waters in an active conflict against Iran under Operation Epic Fury.

While the world has grown accustomed to aerial drones like the Predator or Reaper, these Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) represent a shift toward the water. They are small, fast and often packed with sensors or explosives, allowing the military to project power without risking a single sailor's life.

What are these drone speedboats and how do they work?

Technically known as USVs, these are maritime platforms designed to operate on the water's surface without a human crew on board. According to Reuters, a primary model being used by the US is the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), built by Maryland-based firm BlackSea.

The GARC is an angular, five-metre-long speedboat designed for stealth. Its sleek hull sits low in the water, making it incredibly difficult for traditional radar to spot among the ocean waves. Powered by high-performance engines, these boats can exceed speeds of 40 knots. They are versatile "multitool" vessels as they can be used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR). These vessels are basically acting as floating eyes—or configured as kamikaze drones packed with explosives to ram enemy targets.

Why is US deploying them against Iran now?

The deployment is a direct response to a changing security scenario. Tim Hawkins, a Pentagon spokesperson for Central Command, confirmed to Reuters that these systems are being used to "enhance awareness of what’s happening in regional waters."

The strategic "why" comes down to two factors -- risk and cost. Iran has reportedly used its own sea drones to attack oil tankers in the Gulf at least twice recently. By deploying the GARC and similar drones, the US can match this "asymmetric" threat. It is far cheaper to lose a drone costing a few hundred thousand dollars than to lose a multi-billion dollar destroyer or, more importantly, the crew stationed on it.

Where and when is this operation taking place?

The deployment is currently active in the Middle East, specifically within the jurisdiction of the US 5th Fleet, which oversees the Persian Gulf, Red Sea,and Gulf of Oman. Although the US has been experimenting with these boats for years, the formal acknowledgment of their use in Operation Epic Fury marks the first time Washington has confirmed their role in an active conflict.

According to the Pentagon, the GARC platform has already successfully logged over 450 underway hours and travelled more than 2,200 nautical miles on patrol. This suggests that while the technology is emerging, it is already a workhorse for regional maritime security.

Who is leading this technological shift?

The push for a hybrid fleet of crewed and uncrewed ships is a top priority for the US Navy, largely as a way to counter the growing naval power of China in the Pacific and Iran in the Middle East. However, the road hasn't been smooth.

Despite technical setbacks, the success of similar technology in the Ukraine-Russia conflict—where Ukraine used sea drones to cripple Russia’s Black Sea Fleet—has proven to military leaders that these robot boats"are the future of naval engagement.

How will this change the future of naval warfare?

The world is moving toward a concept known as swarming. Instead of sending one large ship to do a job, the navy envisions deploying dozens of small, interconnected USVs. These drones communicate with each other to coordinate an attack from multiple angles simultaneously.

By overwhelming an enemy's defences with sheer numbers, these swarms can bypass the advanced cannons and jammers of modern warships. As part of the Golden Fleet initiative, the US aims to integrate these autonomous systems so deeply that they become a permanent, invisible shield across the world's most contested waterways.