'What A Hero': Israelis Hail Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar After Flydubai Attack | X

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been praised by Israelis after he helped respond to an attack on board a flydubai flight, with passengers describing his actions as an important part of efforts to bring the situation under control. Israeli social media has been flooded with messages of gratitude for Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after his actions during a dramatic flydubai mid-air emergency were credited with helping prevent a catastrophe involving more than 170 passengers.

Machchhar, who was operating the flydubai flight, remained involved during the mid-air emergency after an attacker caused a disturbance inside the aircraft. The incident left the flight's captain seriously injured and required passengers and crew members to intervene.

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Israelis praise Indian captain's courage

Israeli social media has been flooded with reactions of praise for the Indian pilot who was badly stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight mid-air. From calling him "what a hero" to "remember his name", Israelis flooded social media with tributes to flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, with users sharing videos to thank the Indian pilot and hail his courage after he was seriously injured while fighting back during the cockpit attack and helping avert a potential catastrophe.

According to reports, Machchhar and others helped restrain the attacker while the aircraft was still in the air. The pilot's actions have since drawn attention in Israel, where social media users and passengers have described him as a hero.

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'What a hero,' say Israelis

Israeli reactions to Machchhar's actions included messages praising his courage and composure during a frightening situation. Some users referred to him as a "hero" and expressed gratitude for the way he responded during the crisis.

Israeli influencer Talia Yoseph shared the video, paying tribute to the captain, and urged her followers to remember the captain’s name.

“I want every single one of you to know the name Smit Machchhar,” she said, describing him as a hero who kept fighting despite being severely wounded.

Social media users wish speedy recovery

"We salute this Indian pilot," one user said.

"A speedy recovery to him, please do us a favour and get well soon ❤️‍🩹 🙏," another user wrote on Instagram.