Western Intelligence Agencies Flag Chinese Recruitment Scam Aimed At Sensitive Data

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The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued a joint warning alleging that Chinese intelligence operatives are using fake recruitment campaigns on professional networking and employment websites to obtain sensitive information from government employees, military personnel, and other individuals with access to confidential data.

In a security advisory released by intelligence agencies from the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, officials said Chinese military intelligence services have been posing as recruiters, consultants, and representatives of seemingly legitimate think tanks and consulting firms. These entities often appear to be based outside China and advertise fictitious positions related to foreign policy, defence, and strategic analysis.

According to the warning, operatives identify potential targets through online platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, and Upwork. They reportedly examine candidates’ resumes to determine whether they have access to valuable political, military, or economic information. Selected applicants are then invited to participate in interviews and assessment exercises that gradually seek non-public information.

Intelligence agencies said recruits may initially receive modest payments for preparing reports or research papers. Over time, they can be offered larger sums in exchange for increasingly sensitive information. In some cases, communications reportedly shift to encrypted messaging platforms, where pressure for confidential material intensifies.

The alliance warned that even information that is not classified can be exploited to undermine national security, economic interests, and democratic institutions. Authorities said several individuals have already fallen victim to such schemes, resulting in criminal investigations, loss of employment, and revocation of security clearances.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis urged public servants and military personnel to remain alert to online recruitment approaches. The latest warning follows previous concerns raised by Western intelligence agencies over alleged Chinese espionage activities.

China, however, strongly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK described the accusations as false and politically motivated, arguing that the Five Eyes alliance itself poses a greater threat to international stability and security.