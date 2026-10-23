West Bank Shooting Near Hebron Leaves Five Wounded, Two Suspected Attackers Killed By IDF | Video

A shooting attack near Judea Junction on Route 35 in the southern West Bank left five people wounded on Friday, according to updated reports from Israeli emergency services. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops killed two suspected attackers following the incident and continued searches in the area.

The shooting occurred near Hebron, prompting Israeli forces to rush to the scene, establish roadblocks and impose a security cordon as they pursued the suspects. The circumstances of the attack remain under investigation.

Five Wounded, Two Reportedly In Critical Condition

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) initially reported treating people injured in the attack, with early accounts indicating that at least one person had been wounded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to subsequent updates cited by Israel War Room, the number of injured rose to five. Two people were reported to be in critical condition, one in moderate condition and two with mild injuries.

The casualty figures were updated as emergency teams responded to the incident. Further details about the victims and their identities were not immediately available.

IDF Says Two Suspected Attackers Killed

In a statement, the IDF said troops were dispatched to Judea Junction after receiving reports of a shooting attack. Soldiers launched a pursuit and established roadblocks to locate the suspected attackers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The military later confirmed that two individuals suspected of carrying out the attack had been killed in an exchange of fire. Troops continued searches in the surrounding area, with a security cordon in place.

The IDF said further details would follow as the investigation progressed. No Palestinian group had claimed responsibility in initial reports.

Video Shows Moments Of Shooting Attack

Footage circulating after the incident reportedly shows moments of the shooting near Judea Junction. Israeli forces subsequently moved into the area as emergency responders treated the wounded and security personnel conducted searches.

The junction lies on Route 35 in the southern West Bank, near Hebron, an area that has witnessed repeated security incidents amid continuing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The latest incident comes amid heightened security concerns across the West Bank. However, the circumstances of Friday's shooting, the identities of the suspected attackers and any possible motive had not been independently established in the initial reports.

Searches and security operations remained underway as authorities worked to establish the full sequence of events.