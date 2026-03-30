West Asia War: ‘Unreasonable Demands, No Talks,’: Iran Rejects US 15-Point Plan To End War

Esmaeil Baghaei |

Iran on Monday denied proposals put forward by the United States to end the ongoing month-long conflict, calling them “unrealistic, unreasonable and excessive.”

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said there had been no direct negotiations between Iran and the US. He clarified that communication between the two sides had taken place only through intermediaries.

“I wonder how many people in America take the claims of American diplomacy seriously. Our task is clear, unlike the other side, which keeps changing its position. Iran has been clear about its position from the beginning, and we know very well what the framework is that we are considering. The material conveyed to us has been excessive and unreasonable requests," he said.

“The meetings that Pakistan has are a framework that they established themselves, and we did not participate in. It is good for the countries of the region to be concerned about ending the war, but they should be careful about which side started the war,” he added.

Iran's response comes after US President Trump said that Iran had accepted “most" of a 15-point proposal presented by the United States.

A 15-point US proposal by Donald Trump to end the conflict includes demands ranging from dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme and curbing its missiles to effectively handing over control of the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.