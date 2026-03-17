 West Asia War: PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Al Nahyan, Discusses Importance Of Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
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West Asia War: PM Modi Speaks To UAE President Al Nahyan, Discusses Importance Of Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

PM Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and stressed ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions. He also condemned attacks on the UAE. India said it is monitoring the situation closely, with embassies assisting citizens and a control room set up for support.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan | X @swatirajrs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to UAE President Al Nahyan over the phone. Both leaders discussed the importance of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently blocked by Iran.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."

"We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

"We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," he added.

The telephonic conversation comes soon after the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and staying in touch with several countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the safety of Indians living in the region is the government’s biggest concern right now. He added that a special control room is active to help Indian citizens and their families. Indian embassies in the region are working round the clock, staying in touch with community groups and offering help wherever needed.

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