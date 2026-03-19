West Asia War: Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi Terms Iran War Trump’s ‘Greatest Miscalculation’

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi has called the war in Iran Trump administration’s “greatest miscalculation” and claimed that “America has lost control of its own foreign policy.”

He also urged Washington’s allies to help pull it out of “this unwanted entanglement,” writing in an op-ed in The Economist. Albusaidi said that the United States and Iran had come close to reaching a deal twice in nine months.

“It was a shock but not a surprise when on February 28th – just hours after the latest and most substantive talks – Israel and America again launched an unlawful military strike against the peace that had briefly appeared possible,” he wrote.

Addressing Iran's attacks on neighbouring countries, he said Iran’s retaliation against what it described as American targets in neighbouring countries was an “inevitable, if deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable, result”.

For Iran, facing what he described as a war to “terminate the Islamic Republic”, this was likely the only rational option available to its leadership. “First of all, America’s friends have a responsibility to tell the truth. That begins with the fact that there are two parties to this war who have nothing to gain from it, and that the national interests of both Iran and America lie in the earliest possible end to hostilities," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Israel–Iran war entered day 19 and has escalated into a multi-front conflict, with sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and regional spillover. Israel’s strikes on key Iranian figures triggered retaliatory attacks across Israel and the Gulf. Fighting has spread to Lebanon, Iraq, and beyond, while displacement rises and civilian casualties mount.