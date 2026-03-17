West Asia War: Israel's Prime Minister's Office Shares Netanyahu's Picture Claiming ‘Iran Strike Order’ Amid Death Rumours

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The Prime Minister’s Office of Israel on Tuesday posted a photograph showing Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on the phone, accompanied by a caption stating that he had ordered the “elimination of senior Iranian regime officials”. The photo was posted amid social media claims regarding the Israeli leader’s death.

"Photo: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials," the caption of the post read.

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The post comes after Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz claimed Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed in an airstrike. However, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the news.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu dropped another video of himself in public, dismissing viral rumours on social media claiming he had died. The clip, posted on his official account, shows the Israeli leader speaking casually with people at an outdoor cafe, appearing relaxed amid heightened regional tensions.

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The rumours of his death intensified after Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on targets in Iran on February 28. Speculation further escalated following a separate video of a press conference in which some social media users alleged the footage was AI-generated, pointing to what they claimed looked like six fingers on his hand, a supposed “AI glitch.”