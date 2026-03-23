West Asia War: Iran Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Calls Trump-Israel Negotiations Claim ‘Fake News To Manipulate Markets’

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf |

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday dismissed claims of negotiations with the United States, calling them “fake news” aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets and deflecting from what he described as a strategic setback for the US and Israel.

“No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

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Ghalibaf added that the Iranian people “demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors,” and asserted that all Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and the people until that objective is achieved.

Ghalibaf's X post comes after US President Donald Trump said that he has directed US military not to strike Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for the next five days after two days of productive talks. In a post on Truth Social, the American president said the talks focused on "complete and total" resolution on the hostilities in the Middle East.

Trump further said that the pause in military action would remain in place “subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”