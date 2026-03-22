West Asia War: Iran Internet Blackout Enters 4th Week, Connectivity Severely Restricted

US-Iran-Israel War | ANI (representative Image)

The ongoing internet blackout in Iran has entered its fourth consecutive week, crossing more than 500 hours of restricted connectivity, as authorities continue to enforce a near-total shutdown amid the intensifying conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The prolonged disruption has significantly curtailed communication channels both within the country and with the outside world, raising concerns over access to information and humanitarian impact.

Connectivity Severely Restricted

According to cyber monitoring organisation NetBlocks, international internet connectivity in Iran has been largely severed, while domestic services remain heavily restricted. The group noted that authorities have also tightened control over alternative access routes, including satellite connections and virtual private networks (VPNs), leaving citizens with limited or no reliable means of communication.

Concerns Over Humanitarian Impact

Highlighting the human cost of the blackout, NetBlocks urged authorities to restore connectivity, stating: "With international connectivity cut and domestic service limited, many families are unable to contact loved ones when it's most needed."

The organisation underscored that such restrictions are particularly concerning during times of conflict, when communication becomes essential for safety, coordination, and emotional support.

Residents Struggle To Communicate

Residents inside Iran have echoed these concerns. Speaking to Al Jazeera, individuals described facing "extreme difficulty" in trying to reach people outside the country. Many reported that even basic online services are either unavailable or functioning intermittently, making it nearly impossible to access news, send messages, or use social media platforms.

No Timeline For Restoration

The blackout comes at a time when tensions in the region remain high, with no clear signs of de-escalation.

As the situation continues, there remains no official timeline from Iranian authorities regarding the restoration of full internet access. The uncertainty has added to the anxiety of citizens, particularly those with family members abroad who are unable to establish contact.

With the conflict ongoing and restrictions firmly in place, the internet shutdown has become one of the longest and most severe in recent times, drawing criticism from global digital rights groups and amplifying calls for immediate restoration of connectivity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)