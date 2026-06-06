West Asia Conflict: US Downs 4 Iranian Drones, Strikes Radar Sites Following 'Immediate Threat To Regional Maritime Traffic' Near Strait Of Hormuz | Video | X / @CENTCOM

Washington: The United States military has announced that it shot down four Iranian attack drones headed towards the Strait of Hormuz and later carried out strikes on Iranian coastal radar installations, marking a fresh escalation in tensions in one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

In a brief statement on Friday (local time), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces acted after detecting what it described as an immediate threat to shipping in the region.

“Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

The military said the drones “posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic”.

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According to CENTCOM, US forces then launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian surveillance infrastructure along the country's southern coast.

“US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks,” the statement said.

CENTCOM did not provide details on casualties, damage assessments or the type of aircraft and weapons used in the operation. The statement also did not indicate whether any commercial vessels were directly targeted by the drones.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important waterways, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The US military maintains a substantial presence across the Middle East and regularly patrols key sea lanes used by international commercial shipping.

CENTCOM said American forces remain prepared for additional action if necessary.

“American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defence,” the statement said.

The US announcement did not include any immediate response from Iran. There was also no indication of broader military operations beyond the drone interceptions and strikes on the radar facilities identified by CENTCOM.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)